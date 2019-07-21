The Splash Zone 7/21/19: Saeed Blacknall Claimed Off Waivers

The Dolphins added some new blood to the wide receiver room as the team was awarded Saeed Blaknall off waivers. After going undrafted out of Penn State, Blaknall signed with the Oakland Raiders and spend most of last year on the practice squad. Blaknall will be a camp body and could possibly end up on the Dolphins practice squad.

Dolphins claim Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Raiders – ProFootballTalk

