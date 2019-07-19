The Splash Zone 7/19/19: The Year Of DeVante Parker...Again

Stop me if you have already heard this before, but this is the year of DeVante Parker. Many believed Parker would be released by the team so they would not take a $9 million dollar cap hit. In a surprising move, Parker and the team agreed to a restructured two year deal. Maybe this new coaching staff will get it right with Parker as the last two staffs failed miserably. Parker does need to start staying healthy though as he has missed several games since he entered the league.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

'I know what I can do,' Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker says, and everyone may soon know it, too - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

(Note: This continues our annual, occasional series spotlighting members of the Miami Dolphins. In addition to reliving highlights and lowlights of the past season for each player, we'll provide analysis and criticism, plus take a look at how each player fits — or doesn't fit — into the team's plans for 2019.)

Brian Flores

How it started - First jobs in football for all 32 NFL head coaches

They got coffee, cut tape, lined the field, played the "Grim Reaper," even washed cars. An NFL head coach has to start somewhere. Here are their stories.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins lineman Norton Jr. be released from hospital agent says | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman and former University of Miami defensive tackle Kendrick Norton Jr. will be released from the hospital his agent said on Twitter. Norton lost his arm in a car accident on July 4.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/18/19: Previewing The Dolphins Wide Receivers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio: Dolphins Training Camp, Madden Ratings, and Random Thoughts - The Phinsider

We’re back and ready for football!

Kendrick Norton to be released from hospital following July 4 crash - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital today, according to his agent. Norton has undergone six surgeries since a car accident in the early morning of...