The Splash Zone 7/18/19: Previewing The Dolphins Wide Receivers

We are close to training camp, meaning we’ll be able to talk about actual football stuff soon. But until then, we’ll still see a few previews about the Dolphins roster and this latest one focuses on the wide receiver room. Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Albert Wilson will be returning and those are your top four guys already. Preston Williams, the undrafted rookie, impressed during the team activities and will look to vie for a roster spot during the preseason.

2019 Training Camp Preview | Wide Receivers

Dolphins ranked dead last in ESPN’s NFL Future Power Rankings | Miami Herald

The low estimation of the Miami Dolphins continues as the team prepares to open training camp. ESPN’s new NFL Future Power Rankings put them at No. 32, last, on how well the team is positioned during the next three years.

State of the Franchise: Miami can rise on D, but what about QB? - NFL.com

With a new head coach and a whole new QB room, the Dolphins are heading into a transitional season. Adam Rank examines the new faces in Miami and explains why one side of the ball has enticing potential.

