Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

How N’Keal Harry can help fill big shoes for the Patriots (Part 2) - Pats Pulpit

The first-round rookie has some similarities to ex-Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson.





A Look Back at Chris Herndon - Gang Green Nation

Episode 3 in a series





State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley settle the quarterback position in training camp - Buffalo Rumblings

The rookie’s development is exciting, but patience is essential

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens Football is back and Lamar Jackson is ready to shock - Baltimore Beatdown

Taking a meta look at what’s changed for the Baltimore Ravens since January. How will they fare in 2019?





Winners and Losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an active offseason, and there are clearly winners and losers as they head into training camp.





Bengals OG Clint Boling retires - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals lose another starting lineman before training camp begins.





Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2019: QB Preview - Dawgs By Nature

Baker Mayfield looks poised for superstardom in his second year in the NFL.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans Fail to Reach Long-Term Deal with Jadeveon Clowney; Rest of AFC South Rejoices - Battle Red Blog

Continuing the theme of a brutal off-season, the Texans failed to reach a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney before Monday’s deadline. This was, of course, an expected development.





Reviewing Mike Vrabel’s first season as Titans head coach - Music City Miracles

How did the rookie coach perform compared to his predecessor and other colleagues? What does that mean for the Titans moving forward?





Jaguars 90 in 90: Calais Campbell - Big Cat Country

As we work our way through the summer in preparation for 2019 training camp and the 2019 preseason, we thought it would be a good idea to go down the roster and take a peak at every single player...





Colts Assistant Coach Howard Mudd Talks Offensive Line With Daniel Jeremiah - Stampede Blue

Offensive line coaches often go unnoticed, but the name Howard Mudd gets attention from just about anyone who knows anything about the NFL, and Colts fans more than most. Mudd was a three-time Pro...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Phillip Lindsay on wrist injury: ‘I’m 100 percent’ - Mile High Report

You won’t need to worry about Phillip Lindsay’s wrist when Broncos training camp starts this week. He’s ready to go.





Should the Chargers pay or trade Melvin Gordon? - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers have a big decision to make as the season grows nearer. Their star running back, Melvin Gordon, is entering the last year of his deal that would pay him $5.6 million and...





Raiders sign G Jonathan Cooper - Silver And Black Pride

With the suspension of Richie Incognito looming, the Raiders have made a move to add to their depth in the interior offensive line. Today the team announced that they have signed guard Jonathan...





Could Grady Jarrett’s contract affect Chris Jones’ talks with Chiefs? - Arrowhead Pride

The Atlanta Falcons signed their star defensive tackle to a new deal Monday — but at a figure Chris Jones’ camp probably doesn’t like

NFC EAST:

Kamrin Moore suspended by Giants - Big Blue View

Move follows domestic violence-related arrest





Taking stock of the Eagles’ linebacker corps heading into training camp - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles training camp position preview: Linebacker.





Report: Ezekiel Elliott has talked about holding out of training camp without contract extension - Blogging The Boys

An anonymous report, so how accurate it is is questionable, but worth noting.





Alex Smith has external fixator removed - Hogs Haven

Next step in Smith’s recovery

NFC NORTH:

An NFL All-Star Break could be the right compromise on adding games to the season - Acme Packing Company

Mark Murphy has relented on his insistence the season shouldn’t be longer, siding with the NFL on adding games. Here’s one way it could actually make sense.





Golden Tate says Matthew Stafford is the best QB he’s played with - Pride Of Detroit

Tate says it’s ‘almost unfair’ he doesn’t have a ring.





10 Most Important Bears of 2019: #6 Is Eddie Jackson the best safety in the NFL? - Windy City Gridiron

For the 11th straight year, I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season. At number six is Eddie Jackson, who just might be the best safety in the game today.





Trae Waynes listed among players that could still be traded - Daily Norseman

Even though the season is getting closer

NFC SOUTH:

Predicting Teddy Bridgewater’s future in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles

Does he stay or does he go?





Falcons and DT Grady Jarrett agree to new deal just before deadline - The Falcoholic

It’s finally done, and one of the team’s great defenders will be around for years to come.





Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is a dominant rushing touchdown beast - Cat Scratch Reader

Since Cam Newton entered the NFL in 2011, only Marshawn Lynch has rushed for more touchdowns than the Panthers quarterback.





Drafting Bucs: QB, Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

Is the Bucs quarterback worth a spot on your fantasy roster?

NFC WEST:

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger: This is a do-or-die year for the 49ers - Niners Nation

No pressure





Cardinals Linebackers 2019: 4 on the Floor - Revenge of the Birds

With the Cardinals’ return to the base 34 defense---the plan is to come hard, fast and furiously with their "4 on the floor" linebackers.

Here is a look at the Cardinals’ current depth chart at LB...





The WRs built like DK Metcalf who have had the best careers since 2000 - Field Gulls

Field Gulls readers first suffered through the receivers who had less than desirable careers in the NFL after displaying size and athleticism that are somewhat similar to DK Metcalf. Then they put...





A new season will provide clarity for LA Rams RB Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times

For better or worse, this season will go a long way as far letting the Rams (and us) know what to expect from Todd Gurley moving forward.