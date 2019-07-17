Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
How N’Keal Harry can help fill big shoes for the Patriots (Part 2) - Pats Pulpit
The first-round rookie has some similarities to ex-Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
A Look Back at Chris Herndon - Gang Green Nation
Episode 3 in a series
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
State of the Buffalo Bills roster: Josh Allen, Matt Barkley settle the quarterback position in training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
The rookie’s development is exciting, but patience is essential
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Baltimore Ravens Football is back and Lamar Jackson is ready to shock - Baltimore Beatdown
Taking a meta look at what’s changed for the Baltimore Ravens since January. How will they fare in 2019?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Winners and Losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an active offseason, and there are clearly winners and losers as they head into training camp.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals OG Clint Boling retires - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals lose another starting lineman before training camp begins.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2019: QB Preview - Dawgs By Nature
Baker Mayfield looks poised for superstardom in his second year in the NFL.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans Fail to Reach Long-Term Deal with Jadeveon Clowney; Rest of AFC South Rejoices - Battle Red Blog
Continuing the theme of a brutal off-season, the Texans failed to reach a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney before Monday’s deadline. This was, of course, an expected development.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Reviewing Mike Vrabel’s first season as Titans head coach - Music City Miracles
How did the rookie coach perform compared to his predecessor and other colleagues? What does that mean for the Titans moving forward?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars 90 in 90: Calais Campbell - Big Cat Country
As we work our way through the summer in preparation for 2019 training camp and the 2019 preseason, we thought it would be a good idea to go down the roster and take a peak at every single player...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Assistant Coach Howard Mudd Talks Offensive Line With Daniel Jeremiah - Stampede Blue
Offensive line coaches often go unnoticed, but the name Howard Mudd gets attention from just about anyone who knows anything about the NFL, and Colts fans more than most. Mudd was a three-time Pro...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Phillip Lindsay on wrist injury: ‘I’m 100 percent’ - Mile High Report
You won’t need to worry about Phillip Lindsay’s wrist when Broncos training camp starts this week. He’s ready to go.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Should the Chargers pay or trade Melvin Gordon? - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers have a big decision to make as the season grows nearer. Their star running back, Melvin Gordon, is entering the last year of his deal that would pay him $5.6 million and...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders sign G Jonathan Cooper - Silver And Black Pride
With the suspension of Richie Incognito looming, the Raiders have made a move to add to their depth in the interior offensive line. Today the team announced that they have signed guard Jonathan...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Could Grady Jarrett’s contract affect Chris Jones’ talks with Chiefs? - Arrowhead Pride
The Atlanta Falcons signed their star defensive tackle to a new deal Monday — but at a figure Chris Jones’ camp probably doesn’t like
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Kamrin Moore suspended by Giants - Big Blue View
Move follows domestic violence-related arrest
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Taking stock of the Eagles’ linebacker corps heading into training camp - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles training camp position preview: Linebacker.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Ezekiel Elliott has talked about holding out of training camp without contract extension - Blogging The Boys
An anonymous report, so how accurate it is is questionable, but worth noting.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Alex Smith has external fixator removed - Hogs Haven
Next step in Smith’s recovery
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
An NFL All-Star Break could be the right compromise on adding games to the season - Acme Packing Company
Mark Murphy has relented on his insistence the season shouldn’t be longer, siding with the NFL on adding games. Here’s one way it could actually make sense.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Golden Tate says Matthew Stafford is the best QB he’s played with - Pride Of Detroit
Tate says it’s ‘almost unfair’ he doesn’t have a ring.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Most Important Bears of 2019: #6 Is Eddie Jackson the best safety in the NFL? - Windy City Gridiron
For the 11th straight year, I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season. At number six is Eddie Jackson, who just might be the best safety in the game today.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Trae Waynes listed among players that could still be traded - Daily Norseman
Even though the season is getting closer
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Predicting Teddy Bridgewater’s future in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
Does he stay or does he go?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons and DT Grady Jarrett agree to new deal just before deadline - The Falcoholic
It’s finally done, and one of the team’s great defenders will be around for years to come.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is a dominant rushing touchdown beast - Cat Scratch Reader
Since Cam Newton entered the NFL in 2011, only Marshawn Lynch has rushed for more touchdowns than the Panthers quarterback.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Drafting Bucs: QB, Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation
Is the Bucs quarterback worth a spot on your fantasy roster?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger: This is a do-or-die year for the 49ers - Niners Nation
No pressure
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals Linebackers 2019: 4 on the Floor - Revenge of the Birds
With the Cardinals’ return to the base 34 defense---the plan is to come hard, fast and furiously with their "4 on the floor" linebackers.
Here is a look at the Cardinals’ current depth chart at LB...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The WRs built like DK Metcalf who have had the best careers since 2000 - Field Gulls
Field Gulls readers first suffered through the receivers who had less than desirable careers in the NFL after displaying size and athleticism that are somewhat similar to DK Metcalf. Then they put...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
A new season will provide clarity for LA Rams RB Todd Gurley - Turf Show Times
For better or worse, this season will go a long way as far letting the Rams (and us) know what to expect from Todd Gurley moving forward.
