The Splash Zone 7/16/19: The Patriot Way

In the last 20 years, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls thanks to Bill Belichick and his way of dealing with football. Brian Flores joins he list of former Belichick understudies who went on to become head coaches. Bill O’Brian has enjoyed the most success, but that is not saying much. Flores has been stressing culture but that doesn’t mean much if the team isn’t winning football games.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Countdown to camp: Will Patriots’ influence rub off on Dolphins, help Miami become respectable again? - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins are the latest franchise attempting to bear fruit off New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s coaching tree with this offseason’s hiring of Brian Flores. Can Flores and his staff use The Patriot Way to make the Dolphins a respectable franchise?

Dolphins Training Camp

AFC East training camp preview: Gronk-less Patriots vulnerable? - NFL.com

Are the Patriots finally vulnerable? Might the Bills or Jets be poised for a breakthrough? Could we get another dose of FitzMagic?! Jeremy Bergman provides a training camp primer for the AFC East.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/14/19: Jim Caldwell Takes Medical Leave - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp: Will DeVante Parker finally break out? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins should have a strong defensive secondary this year, with Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobbby McCain, and T.J. McDonald headlining the group. The defensive...

Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp: Schedule for public practices, scrimmage, joint practices with Buccaneers - The Phinsider

This time next week, the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie, Florida will be getting busy. While the veterans do not report to camp until July 24, the rookies will all be reporting on July...

Madden NFL 20 ratings revealed for Miami Dolphins players - The Phinsider

For many, the Madden video game series brings back memories of our childhood. And no matter how good or bad the newest installment is hyped up to be, I find myself purchasing the latest game, each...