The Splash Zone 7/14/19: Jim Caldwell Takes Medical Leave

Jim Caldwell, considered to be one of the best hires by Brian Flores, will be taking a leave of absence from the team. Caldwell will look to address some health issues that he did not disclose. He will continue to be a consultant for Brian Flores during his leave.

The Miami Dolphins today announced that Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season.

Dolphins' Kendrick Norton: I am alive and I am grateful - NFL.com

His pro football career over, Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is choosing to focus on what he still has in the aftermath of a serious car accident last week in which he lost his left arm.

