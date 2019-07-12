The Splash Zone 7/12/19: Kendrick Norton Update

Kendrick Norton will never play another down of football again after his July 4th car accident. The NFL and the Dolphins will cover all of his medical expenses as he continues to go through surgeries on his amputated arm. Norton was cited as at fault by the Florida Highway Patrol,

Norton cited for crash that led to amputation

The Dolphins' Kendrick Norton was cited with improper lane change, due to him pulling in front of another vehicle and making slight contact with it before crashing into a concrete barrier in the accident that led to his left arm being amputated.

