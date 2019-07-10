The Splash Zone 7/10/19: Bobby McCain’s Move To Safety

We all expected Minkah Fitzpatrick to be playing mostly safety, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, Bobby McCain has done a significant amount of work at safety during the offseason programs. This one is going to be interesting because we are not quite sure if this plan is going to go through. But McCain believes he can get it done.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Safety first? Bobby McCain's evolving role an intriguing subplot for Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It’s interesting that amid all the interchangeable parts in coach Brian Flores’ system, a flip-flop has occurred in the secondary.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Can Josh Rosen find success with Dolphins? Here's what to expect as QB looks to bounce back from rookie mess - CBSSports.com

Will Rosen survive another rebuilding situation? What's next for Marcus Mariota? More mailbag questions answered

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins have interesting decision with running backs | Miami Herald

Some metrics and factors to keep in mind regarding how the Miami Dolphins should use running backs Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage and potentially Mark Walton heading into coach Brian Flores’ first season.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Football career over, Kendrick Norton’s family seeks financial support via GoFundMe page – ProFootballTalk

Most football fans assume that all professional football players are multi-millionaires. Plenty are, but more than plenty aren't. Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton most definitely isn't.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/9/19: Previewing The Dolphins Cornerbacks - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What to know about the Dolphins and the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft - The Phinsider

Happy Draft Day, Everyone!

Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp: Can Laremy Tunsil, Kenyan Drake, and other veterans prove the need contract extensions? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are setting up 2020 to be a huge year for the franchise, with double-digit draft selections while projected to be among the leaders in cap space available heading into the year....