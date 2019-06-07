The Splash Zone 6/7/19: Dolphins Finish Up Minicamp

The Dolphins finished up their minicamp yesterday by not actually practicing. Brian Flores cancelled practice but had classwork and condition test. Flores is actually heading back to New England to get his Super Bowl ring. The team will have a nice little break before returning for training camp.

The offseason workouts have come to an end and as the Dolphins now embark on a hiatus that will last the next six weeks or so, we can begin setting our sights on training camp and a long list of questions that still need answering. Here’s 10 that quickly come to mind.

Dolphins' Ryan Fitzgerald completes no-look pass at mini-camp

It's preseason Fitz Magic!

Dolphins’ oft-injured receiver DeVante Parker: ‘I can play’ | Miami Herald

DeVante Parker looked like an all-pro in Wednesday’s minicamp finale, catching two touchdowns of 60-plus yards. Could this possibly be the start of something new — and better — for the former first-round pick?

Dolphins will surprise NFL, be better than expected in 2019 | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have too many positive pieces, led by Brian Flores at the wheel, to not significantly exceed low expectations this coming season. But, to a franchise with one eye on the 2020 draft, would that be a good thing?

Miami Dolphins cancel final minicamp practice - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Dolphins wrapped up minicamp by canceling the offseason's final practice on Thursday, which happens to be the same day new coach Brian Flores is returning to New England participate in the Patriots' ring ceremony.

