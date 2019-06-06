The Splash Zone 6/6/19: Day 2 Of Dolphins Minicamp

The Dolphins have completed their second day of mandatory minicamp and it appears as if Ryan Fitzpatrick is way ahead of Josh Rosen right now. Fitzpatrick has learned so many offenses and has been with so many teams it should surprise no one that the gunslinger as picked up the offense so easily. To be fair, reports are that Rosen has been good too. It’s just Fitzpatrick has been better.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Spring stars? For Miami Dolphins, it's Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver DeVante Parker dominate minicamp practices

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Has High Expectations At Minicamp

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of minicamp practice Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores: Being Patriots' 'Grim Reaper' was no fun - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filled a number of roles in his 15 years with the New England Patriots, from the guy fetching coffee in the morning and dry cleaning in the afternoon, to the guy running a championship defense.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Brian Flores: QB competition really gets rolling in “nitty gritty” of training camp – ProFootballTalk

The early word from Miami has been that Ryan Fitzpatrick has had the edge over Josh Rosen at quarterback, but head coach Brian Flores said on Wednesday that it would be premature to read too much into what that means for the regular season.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Top News: DeVante Parker Knows What He Can Do When Healthy

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was perhaps the star of minicamp practice Wednesday when he made several catches, including two long balls from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins rookie Horton quits to pursue new career | Miami Herald

An explanation for why Dolphins rookie cornerback Tyler Horton left the team on Tuesday. And more changes for the Dolphins at right tackle

