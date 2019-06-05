The Splash Zone 6/5/19: Observations From Day 1 Of Minicamp

The Dolphins began their mandatory minicamp yesterday and we finally have some football to talk about. Reshad Jones made his return to the team after missing the team’s voluntary workouts. The safety just wants to play some football and would love to stay with the Dolphins but realizes he can only control so much. At the quarterback position it appears Ryan Fitzpatrick is the one to beat out right now as he is just practicing better than Josh Rosen.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Andy Cohen: Minicamp Another Chance To Get Noticed

Observations from the first day, and a very hot and rainy one it was, of a three-day minicamp.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Brice Butler injured at minicamp practice - The Phinsider

Brice Butler suffered what will hopefully be a minor leg injury at Tuesday’s practice.

Dolphins Defensive Line

How Christian Wilkins' draft bump made Dolphins' elevator of inspiration - NFL Nation- ESPN

The shoulder bump between Miami's top pick and Roger Goodell is one of the big moments the Dolphins have colorfully re-created back at the office.

Dolphins Secondary

After missing earlier drills, Jones is at Dolphins minicamp | Miami Herald

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is taking part in the Miami Dolphins' mandatory mini-camp after skipping earlier voluntary offseason practices.

Dolphins Minicamp

Miami Dolphins’ young players showing progress in minicamp | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins need younger players to improve so the team can make strides toward competing for the playoffs in the seasons ahead and, led by first-round pick Christian Wilkins, the team is seeing improvement during mandatory minicamp.

