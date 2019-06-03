The Splash Zone 6/3/19: Dolphins Open To Trading Reshad Jones

Mandatory minicamp will start on Tuesday and Reshad Jones is expected to be there after skipping the voluntary OTA’s. The Pro Bowl safety has been in the doghouse since last season after refusing to go back into the game as a rotational player. Jones is 31 and the new coaching staff does not view him as a player they want long term. Brian Flores wants team players and obviously doesn’t believe Jones is one.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins very much open to trading safety Jones | Miami Herald

A look at the Dolphins’ preferences and options involving Reshad Jones and the safety position

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/2/19: Josh Rosen Still Has A Lot To Learn - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Head coach Brian Flores to attend Patriots Super Bowl ring ceremony - The Phinsider

Brian Flores heads back to New England as a Patriot one last time.