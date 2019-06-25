The Splash Zone 6/25/19: Dolphins Aid Local High School

We are in the middle of the no news to report season, but here is a feel good story. A fire broke out at Edison Senior High School on Sunday which resulted in the loss of most of the football teams equipment. The building that stored all their football items was the one to catch fire and the team would have to find a way to get new equipment. The Miami Dolphins were quick to help as the team will replace all the equipment that was lost in the fire.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

After fire, Dolphins will help Edison High’s football team | Miami Herald

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the field house at Edison Senior High School where the football team stored equipment. The Miami Dolphins didn’t waste any time in helping out.

