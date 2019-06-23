The Splash Zone 6/23/19: Kiko Alonso, The Veteran

Kiko Alonso is one of the older Dolphins on the team at the young age of 28 (almost 29). Entering his seventh year, Alonso has proven he is a tackling machine as he led the team with 125 tackles last season. He will be leader of that linebacker unit as he will have Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker on the field with him. The linebacker has struggled in pass coverage as of late and hopefully the new defensive scheme can mask that weakness.

Age, salary put heat on Miami Dolphins' Kiko Alonso in 2019 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Coordinator Patrick Graham's new scheme could better suit linebacker's skills.

