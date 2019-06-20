The Splash Zone 6/20/19: Josh Rosen, A Football Life

There is so much hype surrounding Josh Rosen at the moment as Dolphin fans are ecstatic to have a young quarterback who could be the future for this team. Coming out of UCLA, there were questions about his character and love for football. Rosen and his former coaches have quickly debunked those rumors as the Miami Herald takes a deep dive into Rosen’s football past.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Despite posh upbringing, Dolphins QB Josh Rosen ‘a fighter’ | Miami Herald

The true story about quarterback Josh Rosen: from high school fame, collegiate heartache at UCLA, his path to the NFL Draft and Arizona Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins. Plus a little about that infamous hot tub.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami officials considering cashless Super Bowl – ProFootballTalk

At the moment, only one team in the NFL is operating on game days without cash. It might not be long before the biggest game is played without long green. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the emerging trend of cashless sporting events could include the Super Bowl.

NFL evaluator, Rosen’s former teammate weigh in on Dolpins topics | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins notes on the team’s rookie class, including first-round pick defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, new quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Chad OchoCinco and more.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

