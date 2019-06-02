The Splash Zone 6/2/19: Josh Rosen Still Has A Lot To Learn

Josh Rosen has only been with the team for a little over a month now, which gives Ryan Fitzpatrick the advantage cause he has been her a tad longer and has picked up multiple offenses during his career. Brian Flores has praised Rosen during OTA’s but says he also has a lot of room for improvement. The quarterback battle is going to be a fun one to watching during training camp and preseason.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen has “a lot to learn” in Dolphins’ offense – ProFootballTalk

In the Dolphins' quarterback competition, Ryan Fitzpatrick may have one early advantage based on the fact that he has been around the block so many times that he has a proven track record of picking up new offenses. Josh Rosen still needs to prove he can do it.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen concedes 'steep learning curve' - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen tries to mimic Tom Brady's fluidity

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins’ Walton to attend minicamp despite court appearance | Miami Herald

Running back Mark Walton has two court appearances, but still plans on attending the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp. One stems from a battery charge in which cops say he snatched a phone from a woman. The other stems from pot charges.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins hope scheme unlocks Charles Harris' pass-rushing potential - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami is giving a clean slate to the 2017 first-rounder with just three sacks, trying to get the best from a player it desperately needs to succeed.

Dolphins Offseason

AFC East offseason reports: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets | SI.com

Miami and New York brace for what will likely be rough seasons, Buffalo sifts through its surplus of running backs and New England, once again, appears to be stacked ahead of 2019.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

