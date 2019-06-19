The Splash Zone 6/19/19: What Newcomers Will Help The Dolphins?

The Dolphins brought in three new quarterbacks and two of them are expected to have a big impact on the team this season. Ryan Fitzpatrick was brought in as the bridge quarterback for this season as the team was planning on drafting a rookie next year. But those plans could go out the door if Josh Rosen shows the potential to be that franchise quarterback the Dolphins have been searching for since Dan Marino.

Omar Kelly breaks down the top 15 newcomers added to the Miami Dolphins roster. How much impact will these veterans and rookies have in 2019?

The 75-yard TD vs. Vikings, he believes, is just a sample of what running back has to offer in 2019

Tank Carradine has played in 45 NFL games in six NFL seasons, and he's on his sixth head coach. Suffice it to say, he's struggled to find a good fit. But after playing just one game last year and asking for his release from the Raiders, he's hoping he's found one with Brian Flores and the Dolphin...

The 90-in-90 series marches on today as we reach the ninth player to fall into the spotlight. This series is an annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ preseason 90-man roster, player by player. Each...

Some of the talented women from SB Nation’s team brands weigh in.