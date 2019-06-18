The Splash Zone 6/18/19: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jack Of All Trades

Minkah Fitzpatrick was drafted as a safety but mostly played cornerback during his rookie year. The second year defensive back will continue to flip flop between positions and we may even see him line up as a linebacker, according to Brian Flores. Fitzpatrick and Xavien Howard should be able to anchor the Dolphins secondary for many more seasons.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Can Miami Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick become a master of all trades? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

(Note: Today begins our annual, occasional series spotlighting members of the team individually. In addition to reliving highlights and lowlights of the past season for each, we'll provide analysis and criticism, plus take a look at how each player fits — or doesn't fit — into the team's plans for 2019.)

Dolphins Quarterbacks

David Johnson forecasts success for Murray and Rosen - NFL.com

Cardinals running back David Johnson believes his current QB Kyler Murray and his former QB Josh Rosen will each find success in their NFL careers.

Dolphins Offseason

2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: It's rebuild season for the Dolphins — again - CBSSports.com

Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Miami Dolphins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/17/19: The Brian Flores Experience - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins off-season therapy: Ridding the thoughts of Matt Burke’s defense - The Phinsider

One season blends into the next. Let’s take stock of our football demons and exorcise them with fervor, with the intention of getting our inner chi realigned.