The Splash Zone 6/15/19: Dolphins 2019 Draft Class Officially Signed

Michael Deiter was the lone draft pick who hadn’t signed his rookie deal yet. Well that ended yesterday as the third rounder inked his deal with the team, meaning the 2019 draft class are all under contract. Deiter could actually end up starting early as he offers a ton of versatility as he played guard, center, and tackle at Wisconsin.

Dolphins Sign Third-Round Pick Michael Deiter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard Michael Deiter. The Dolphins have now signed all six of their 2019 NFL draft picks.

Akeem Spence's Experience, Leadership Valuable On Defensive Line

Akeem Spence is heading into his seventh NFL season, even though he will turn only 28 when he celebrates his next birthday in November.

