The Splash Zone 6/12/19: Dolphins And Buccaneers To Hold Joint Practices

The Dolphins and Buccaneers will play each during the second week of the preseason. The two teams will practice a couple of days together before they face off against each other. This will be a small reunion as Ryan Fitzpatrick will practice with the team he was with last season and thankfully Brent Grimes and his wife won’t be around as Grimes is currently a free agent.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dates set for Miami Dolphins' joint practices with Bucs - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins will hold joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Aug. 13 and 14 in advance of their preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick leading Josh Rosen in Dolphins' QB battle -- for now - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

FitzMagic is back. The 36-year-old gunslinger had a standout minicamp all while his much younger competition absorbed his new environment in Miami.

Dolphins Running Backs

Entering Fourth Season, Kenyan Drake Has Perfected His Preparation

Kenyan Drake has pretty much perfected his routine as he gets ready for his fourth NFL season.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins face long odds, but betting public more optimistic | Miami Herald

At the MGM Grand and 10 other Las Vegas casinos, the Miami Dolphins’ over/under for wins has been set at 5. However, more than three times as many people are betting the Dolphins will exceed that number.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/11/19: Albert Wilson Hopes To Be Ready By Week 1 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Father’s Day 2019: Gift ideas for favorite Miami Dolphins fan - The Phinsider

Are you ready for Father’s Day? Or maybe you missed Mother’s Day (what is wrong with you?). Or...maybe you just want some cool new Miami Dolphins stuff. Whatever the case, we have you covered. You...

Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Kalen Ballage - The Phinsider

Day three of our annual 90-in-90 series is here, and we continue our look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. This series takes a closer look at each player on the roster, reviewing what they did in...

Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Eric Rowe - The Phinsider

We move on to day four in our annual look at the Miami Dolphins’ offseason roster, a series we call "90-in-90." Each day, we select one player from Miami’s roster and take a closer look at him. We...

Dolphins and Buccaneers joint practices in mid-August - The Phinsider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced their training camp schedule for 2019, including the two joint practices the team will host with the Miami Dolphins. The two teams will meet in the...