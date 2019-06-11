The Splash Zone 6/11/19: Albert Wilson Hopes To Be Ready By Week 1

Back in October, the Dolphins placed Albert Wilson on injured reserve with a hip injury. The wide receiver hasn’t practiced with the team but believes he is on track and should be ready to go for week 1 of the seasons. The Dolphins could really use his play making ability as the receiver basically won them the game against the Bears last season.

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson expects to return by Week 1 - NFL.com

Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson, who is still recovering from a season-ending hip injury, told reporters Friday that he expects to be active for the start of the 2019 campaign.

