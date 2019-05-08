The Splash Zone 5/8/19: Second Wave Of Free Agency

The Dolphins can now officially add some veterans without losing their compensatory picks. There are still some big names out there and quite a few pass rushers, like Nick Perry who the Dolphins have spoken with. A veteran offensive lineman wouldn’t hurt either.

Players that could help Dolphins in second wave of free agency - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Here's a list of players that could help the Dolphins in free agency without risking losing compensatory picks

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Malik Rosier will attend Dolphins’ rookie minicamp – ProFootballTalk

University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier went undrafted, but that doesn't mean his career is over. The Dolphins invited Rosier to attend their rookie minicamp this weekend, and he has accepted, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Schad: In ideal world, Dolphins-Jets fueled by Californian rivals, Rosen and Darnold - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Former UCLA and USC quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold met only once in college

