The Splash Zone 5/7/19: Dolphins Could Be Looking To Add Nick Perry

The Dolphins have avoided adding veterans so far and for the right reasons. They don’t want to lose compensatory picks but tomorrow, signings will not count towards that compensatory equation. Which means the team can add someone like Nick Perry, a player they are expressing interest in. The Dolphins could use another pass rusher and they could sign the veteran player cheap.

Report: Dolphins have “made overtures” to Nick Perry – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have largely stayed away from signing veteran players this offseason, but there may be an exception when it comes to adding some help in the defensive front seven. Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the team has "made overtures" to former Packers linebacker Nick Perry.

Dolphins Running Backs

Back-to-back seventh-round RBs give Miami Dolphins options - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

First came the running back with size and no stats, immediately followed by the back with no size and perhaps too many stats, if such a thing is possible.When the Dolphins were on the clock in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, there wasn’t much, it seemed, to surprise.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/6/19: Josh Rosen On His Fourth Offensive Coordinator - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Who will be the leading receiver for the 2019 Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

The top three positions of Miami’s wide receiver depth chart are relatively set headed into the 2019 season. Who will rise to the very top?

NFL Free Agency rumors 2019: Dolphins targeting Packers Nick Perry to bolster pass rush - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have several question marks surrounding the team as they head into the summer, including questions about the offensive line and the defensive secondary. No question, however, is...