The Splash Zone 5/5/19: Josh Rosen Compared To Brett Favre

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently compared Josh Rosen’s situation to one that Brett Favre similarly went through. He’s not saying Rosen is going to become a Hall of Famer, like Favre. He’s simply stating that the situation that Favre went through is very similar to the one Rosen is going through and believes Rosen can make a huge impact for his new team, just like Favre did.

Is Josh Rosen the Dolphins' Brett Favre? Ravens' transformation - NFL.com

Could Josh Rosen become the Miami Dolphins' Brett Favre? How are the Baltimore Ravens revolutionizing the quarterback position? Bucky Brooks provides insight in his latest notebook.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins get value in Josh Rosen deal due to Cardinals' mistakes | SI.com

The Cardinals are heavily invested in QBs no longer on their roster, and the Dolphins are the ones taking advantage.

Chad O'Shea, Jim Caldwell hold keys to unlock a Josh Rosen revival - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins' O-coordinator and quarterbacks coach plan to surround their new acquisition with key tools and sage expertise to set him up for success.

Why the Cardinals aren't the only potential losers in the perplexing saga of Josh Rosen - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins are winners and Cardinals losers when it comes to the Rosen trade, but this isn't strictly binary

Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen on 4th NFL coordinator, requiring 'mental gymnastics' - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — It doesn’t make things any easier on Josh Rosen.And it might not be a record.But it’s still eye-opening to know when Rosen arrived in South Florida this week to restart his NFL career as a member of the Dolphins, he was working under his fourth offensive coordinator in a year.

Dolphins Offseason

Re-grading Miami Dolphins' drafts from 2014-18: This explains things - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The end of the NFL Draft in an instant-gratification age means all sorts of grades are being assigned to the Dolphins’ efforts, and never mind that not a single draftee has played a down of pro ball or, for that matter, participated in a single practice in Davie.

