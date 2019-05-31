The Splash Zone 5/31/19: Charles Harris Has A Big Supporter

After being selected 22nd overall in the 2017 draft, things haven’t gone the way Charles Harris and fans were expecting. Harris has been pretty nonexistent in his first two seasons and I’m not sure how much of that is on him or the previous coaching staff. While many are doubting Harris to live up to his first round potential, he has a big supporter in new head coach, Brian Flores. The new coaching staff is treating Harris as a linebacker/edge rusher and are hoping that can maximize his potential.

Miami Dolphins' Charles Harris has important believer: Brian Flores - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was asked specifically to speak about edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Tyrone Holmes."I'll start with Charles Harris," Flores said.Come again? And then Flores went on, again, without being asked, to praise Harris in a revealing fashion.

Josh Rosen sees similarities, challenges in Dolphins offense – ProFootballTalk

When discussing the challenges of learning his latest new offense, Josh Rosen invoked the name of the best modern quarterback. He also said it reminds him of an offense some fans would rather forget.

Miami Dolphins News 5/30/19: Reshad Jones Must Earn Starting Job - The Phinsider

