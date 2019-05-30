The Splash Zone 5/30/19: Reshad Jones Must Earn Starting Job

If you haven’t heard, Reshad Jones has not been with the team during voluntary OTA’s. Jones is expected to be back next week for the teams mandatory minicamp. The Pro Bowl safety is going to be handed his starting spot as coach Brian Flores has stated that all starting positions must be earned and there are no sacred cows’.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins’ Jones must earn back starting job upon return | Miami Herald

Safety Reshad Jones, who has skipped the Miami Dolphins’ spring OTA practices, will have to earn back his starting job with his play on the field and work in the classroom, head coach Brian Flores suggested Wednesday.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores: 'We're Moving In The Right Direction'

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of OTA practice Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Andy Cohen: New Coaching Staff Sending Clear Messages

Impressions of this new coaching staff, of the culture they are trying to create and of some of the young players who have already gotten our attention as three weeks of OTAs are about to end with only next week’s minicamp remaining in the offseason program.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins have no reason to underutilize Kenyan Drake (again) in 2019 | NFL Analysis | Pro Football Focus

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake should finally assume a lead role in the team's offense in 2019.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Brian Flores 'Can't Say Enough Good Things' About Charles Harris

As he prepares for his third NFL season, Charles Harris is facing the challenge of learning a new defensive system and a different position.

