The Splash Zone 5/3/19: Josh Rosen’s One Year Trial

The Dolphins, and their fans, are hoping that Josh Rosen can become the teams franchise quarterback and have a strong showing this season. The team has been looking for their guy since Dan Marino retired and Rosen has the skills to become a great player. He had a bad rookie year where his team didn’t give him much help. Now Rosen enters a situation where he has to play well to prove the doubters wrong or the Dolphins will be selecting a quarterback in round one next year.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Dolphins Writer: Josh Rosen Knows This Is A One-Year Trial | CBS Sports Radio
Josh Rosen knows he needs to prove himself in 2019; if not, the Dolphins will draft a quarterback in 2020
Dolphins Quarterbacks
Cardinals coach 'would have loved' working with new Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL
Coach Kliff Kingsbury goes on the air, clears up 'misconception' about Rosen as a player and a person.
Miami Dolphins: That time Josh Rosen, 16, threw to Kenny Stills (and 9 other Rosen nuggets) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL
When Kenny Stills was preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine in 2013, one of his coaches was seeking a quarterback to throw to the Oklahoma receiver.
Dolphins Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins Embraces Miami, Excited To Play For Brian Flores
Christian Wilkins’ first visit to South Florida as a member of the Miami Dolphins has ended, though he’ll be back next week for the rookie minicamp.
Hyde: 'Kindergarten Cop' Christian Wilkins brings big game, bigger personality, to Dolphins | Commentary - Sun Sentinel
Miami Dolphins No. 1 draft pick Christian Wilkins made quite an impression as a substitute teacher.
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Miami Dolphins News 5/2/19: Dolphins Waive Luke Falk, Two Others - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
Loading comments...