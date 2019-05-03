The Splash Zone 5/3/19: Josh Rosen’s One Year Trial

The Dolphins, and their fans, are hoping that Josh Rosen can become the teams franchise quarterback and have a strong showing this season. The team has been looking for their guy since Dan Marino retired and Rosen has the skills to become a great player. He had a bad rookie year where his team didn’t give him much help. Now Rosen enters a situation where he has to play well to prove the doubters wrong or the Dolphins will be selecting a quarterback in round one next year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Writer: Josh Rosen Knows This Is A One-Year Trial | CBS Sports Radio

Josh Rosen knows he needs to prove himself in 2019; if not, the Dolphins will draft a quarterback in 2020

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Cardinals coach 'would have loved' working with new Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Coach Kliff Kingsbury goes on the air, clears up 'misconception' about Rosen as a player and a person.

Miami Dolphins: That time Josh Rosen, 16, threw to Kenny Stills (and 9 other Rosen nuggets) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

When Kenny Stills was preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine in 2013, one of his coaches was seeking a quarterback to throw to the Oklahoma receiver.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins Embraces Miami, Excited To Play For Brian Flores

Christian Wilkins’ first visit to South Florida as a member of the Miami Dolphins has ended, though he’ll be back next week for the rookie minicamp.

Hyde: 'Kindergarten Cop' Christian Wilkins brings big game, bigger personality, to Dolphins | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins No. 1 draft pick Christian Wilkins made quite an impression as a substitute teacher.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/2/19: Dolphins Waive Luke Falk, Two Others - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.