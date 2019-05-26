The Splash Zone 5/26/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Stands Out During Dolphins OTA’s

All eyes are on Josh Rosen as everyone hopes he finally leads the Dolphins to the promised land and becomes the franchise quarterback fans have been waiting for since Dan Marino. But Ryan Fitzpatrick may throw a wrench in the plans as the veteran is not going to go down without a fight. Fitzpatrick has the upper hand as he has been with the team a tad longer and has been part of a ton of offenses, while Rosen is just entering his second season. The quarterback battle is going to be an interesting one to watch, but a lot of us believe Rosen will win the job during the preseason.

The new-look Dolphins have a new coaching staff and new quarterbacks. During this year's OTAs, the new quarterbacks are looking better than last year's collection of throwers.

Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization and the only one with established academic standards, will honor thousands of its young student-athletes at the 59th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet on Saturday, May 25th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

DAVIE — "This one's for pushups!" Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.And soon, there were push-ups. As in, the entire defense did pushups after Miami's offense scored a red-zone touchdown during an organized team activitity practice last week.

Well, that didn’t take long. Just four months after having been hired by the New York Jets to become their head coach, Adam Gase has won a stunning power struggle in New York and engineered the...

