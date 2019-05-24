The Splash Zone 5/24/19: Kenyan Drake Just Wants More Wins

Kenyan Drake sounds a lot like most Dolphin fans as we just want the team to win more games. It would seem Drake is fine with getting less touches as long as the team is getting the win at the end of the day. The teams backfield could turn into a committee as both Drake and Kalen Ballage showed some explosiveness last season

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Kenyan Drake: I want more wins, not more carries – ProFootballTalk

Questions have been raised this offseason about what role Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake will have in the offense with a new coaching staff in place, but Drake says it won't matter to him as long as they win. “I would like to win a lot more games,” Drake said, via the Sun-Sentinel.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Chris Grier, Jim Caldwell & Karl Dorrell Attending 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit

Three members of the Dolphins organization were invited to attend the 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit in Atlanta on June 24-25, as part of the league’s commitment to strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins Sign Defensive Tackle Adolphus Washington – CBS Miami

Defensive tackle Adolphus Washington, who has played for Buffalo and Cincinnati, has been signed by the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins' Davon Godchaux adapting role from 'attack' to 'read' and react - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Davon Godchaux has exceeded all expectations as a fifth-round draft choice.In the first two seasons of his career, Godchaux has started 21 games at defensive tackle. Last season, Godchaux recorded 6 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits and 1 sack.But that was playing in a four-man defensive front. The Dolphins are going to play a lot of three-man defensive fronts this season and it could have an impact on Godchaux."I don’t have another choice," Godchaux said this week,

Dolphins Secondary

'Next Malcolm Butler'? Hope exists for Dolphins' undrafted free agents - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Coach Brian Flores helped groom the cornerback into one of the best undrafted free-agent signings, and players are hoping he'll do the same in Miami.

