The Splash Zone 5/23/19: Stephen Ross Has Not Met Josh Rosen Yet

The Dolphins made the move on day two of the NFL Draft to acquire Josh Rosen, who could potentially become the teams franchise quarterback. The coaching staff is glad to have the young gun at quarterback, but there’s just one issue. Stephen Ross has yet to meet his new quarterback. Maybe Ross has decided to keep his nose out of the football side of stuff, but who knows. I’m sure someone will find a way to blow this out of proportion.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Josh Rosen is still an unknown quantity to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, too - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

KEY BISCAYNE — Josh Rosen might be the franchise quarterback the Dolphins have long searched for, but for now, he’s not just a question mark to coaches and fans, but the guy signing the checks.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills has a rapport with Josh Rosen going back many years – ProFootballTalk

Kenny Stills was a star wide receiver at Oklahoma, and Josh Rosen was a high school sophomore, the first time Rosen threw Stills a pass. Stills and Rosen, now Dolphins teammates, are both from Southern California and found themselves working out together one summer.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Daniel Kilgore Embracing Leadership Role On O-Line

Daniel Kilgore didn’t get much of a chance to make a major impact in his first year with the Dolphins, but his season of transition left him wanting more.

Dolphins Secondary

Brian Flores: Minkah Fitzpatrick will be all over the place – ProFootballTalk

Early in the offseason, Minkah Fitzpatrick expressed an interest in knowing what position he'd be playing for the Dolphins in 2019 after shuffling between cornerback and safety during his rookie season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/22/19: Competition At Every Position - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Annual ‘DeVante Parker shines in May ready for breakout’ report - The Phinsider

It’s that time of year again. Will Parker be able to carry it to the regular season?

Dolphins to play Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘all over the place’ - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick. Wait. Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Still not right. Miami Dolphins strong safety Minkah Fitzprick? Miami Dolphins nickel corner...