The Splash Zone 5/22/19: Competition At Every Position

Brian Flores wants to push his players to another level and therefore stresses that there is competition at every position. No starting spot is guaranteed and if you work hard enough you will hopefully get that chance to become a starter or perhaps see more playing time. From what we’ve heard from Flores, he obviously wants his players to compete and be disciplined.

Brian Flores: 'Every Position Has Competition'

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of OTA practice Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Brian Flores

Habib: 'Poker face'? Smile of Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores speaks volumes when he isn't about to - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — The reporter was halfway through his question, if that. The inquiry didn’t have a snowball’s chance in Davie in July — that was obvious — but there was no turning back. So as the reporter finished his question, all that remained was to see how Dolphins coach Brian Flores would answer.

Dolphins Defensive Line

How new Miami Dolphins LB/DE Nate Orchard thinks he can help - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — What does new Dolphins linebacker/defensive end Nate Orchard think he does well?"I can rush the passer," Orchard said after Tuesday's practice. "I just need an opportunity and I think it’s here with the Dolphins. I’m grateful for it.”Orchard was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2015. But Orchard had five sacks in 34 Cleveland games and no sacks in four games with the Bills and Chiefs last season.Why hasn't it worked out?"That’s a question I ask

Andy Cohen: Creativity Could Hold Key To Pass Rush

While the most asked question this offseason by far centers on the competition at quarterback, and justifiably so, the next question I invariably hear regarding the 2019 Miami Dolphins has to do with the defense, specifically the pass rush.

