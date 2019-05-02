The Splash Zone 5/2/19: Dolphins Waive Luke Falk, Two Others

The Dolphins released three players yesterday to clear up room on an already thin roster. Among the cuts was quarterback Luke Falk who was expected to battle for a backup spot, but that’s going to either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team also released cornerback Dee Delaneyand defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Here is where the Miami Dolphins' roster stands after releasing a quarterback, two others - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins have released three players on Wednesday, creating roster spots for a slew of undrafted rookies from the 2019 NFL draft and ahead of a pivotal round of NFL free agency.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Tre Watson: ‘I’ve Had The Opportunity To Achieve A Lot Of My Dreams Lately’ – CBS Miami

The Dolphins signed Watson as an undrafted free agent this past weekend.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins plan to 'be aggressive' to fill roster. But who's left? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seemed a bit unsatisfied after the NFL Draft.There's always more you can do, if you're in that position. There's always a player you wish had fallen just two more spots, or one more trade down for assets you wish you could have executed.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/1/19: Josh Rosen Wants To Prove He Can Be A Franchise QB - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Phinsider Radio: 2019 Miami Dolphins Draft Class, Josh Rosen, and More! - The Phinsider

Tune in and subscribe while you’re here!

Clint Clearwater’s 2019 Miami Dolphins Draft Class Recap - The Phinsider

Well, the 2019 NFL Draft is officially behind us. I thought the Dolphins did quite well in this draft. I love that we addressed DT early, added a starter in Deiter and a potential starter down the...

Let’s Not Take Our Eye Off The Ball - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have competed another draft, and the stage is set for another exciting training camp and regular season for Dolphin Nation. Miami grabbed a stud defensive lineman in round one,...