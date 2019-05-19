The Splash Zone 5/19/19: Dolphins Unveil White Throwback Uniforms

In Week 2, against the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins will wear their white throwback uniforms and they have got to be the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. The team has been wearing the aqua throwbacks for the past several years and switched over to the all white uniform.

Power of 'why': Dolphins encourage QB Josh Rosen to ask more questions - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Once criticized for his inquisitive nature, Miami's 22-year-old QB could flourish in an environment where players are expected to seek answers.

Travis Swanson announces retirement – ProFootballTalk

Travis Swanson announced his retirement Saturday after five NFL seasons. Swanson, a free agent, played 12 games, with 11 starts last season for the Dolphins. He spent his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions made him a third-round pick out of Arkansas.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best throwback looks in the NFL. They bring on a strong aqua with the off-center dolphin in a look that hearkens back to the team’s founding and early history. It...