The Splash Zone 5/16/19: Dolphins Meet With Connor Barwin

The Dolphins visited with Connor Barwin yesterday as the team hopes to add some leadership to their team. The 10-year veteran was released by the Giants back in January and is still looking a for a new home. If the team were to sign him, expectations are that he would be a situational player on defense and not see many snaps.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Connor Barwin visits the Dolphins – ProFootballTalk

He's a 10-year veteran who has played for four teams. He's now potentially on track for an 11th year and a fifth team. Per multiple reports, Connor Barwin will visit the Dolphins. A second-round pick of the Texans in 2009, Barwin has played for Houston, Philadelphia, the Rams, and the Giants.

Dolphins OTA’S

Andy Cohen: For This Team, OTAs More Important Than Ever

There is competition everywhere. Look at the roster. Break down each position. You’ll see, with some obvious exceptions, there are very few starting spots locked up on the Miami Dolphins. In fact, I can’t remember the last time things were this wide open in mid-May, both in terms of starting or earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/15/19: Day 2 Of Dolphins OTA’S - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Phinsider Radio: OTA’s, Josh Rosen and Brian Flores Media Availability, and More - The Phinsider

Tune in and subscribe while you’re here! Exclamation points!