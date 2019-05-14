The Splash Zone 5/14/19: Dolphins Begin OTA’s

The Dolphins began their organized team activities yesterday for the first time under Brian Flores. For the next two weeks, the team will hold a handful of practices and finish up with mandatory minicamp on June 4-6. Maybe we’ll have something to talk about finally and it will be awesome to see Josh Rosen in the team activities.

Brian Flores, Dolphins Begin Organized Team Activities

The Dolphins embarked on the final phase of the offseason program Monday with the start of Organized Team Activities, better known as OTAs.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins quarterback competition begins this week | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will have a quarterback competition between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick and that begins this week with the team starting OTA practices in which both players will get first-team repetitions that include offense versus defense.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins' No. 3 RB job now a race between Mark Walton and draft pick Myles Gaskin - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Do Dolphins envision ex-Miami Hurricanes back in a role similar to James White's on the Patriots?

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins drafted players like LB Andrew Van Ginkel with specific roles in mind - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Perhaps Andrew Van Ginkel ends up as a core Dolphins special-teamer and nothing more.But the Dolphins drafted Van Ginkel out of Wisconsin, with their fifth-round draft pick, because the general manager, head coach and defensive coordinator were aligned in the vision of a specific, potential role for Van Ginkel.It's probably a role some Patriots players have held over the years.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Miami Dolphins News 5/13/19: The Quarterback Competition - The Phinsider

NFL Draft 2019: Review Miami Dolphins pick Isaiah Prince - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have used this offseason as a chance to get younger across the roster and to start a rebuild that will likely take a couple of years to see completion. This rebuild is focused...