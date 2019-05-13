The Splash Zone 5/13/19: The Quarterback Competition

Honestly, there should be no quarterback competition in my honest opinion and Josh Rosen should just start week 1. But that’s not how it works in the NFL as there is always a competition to see who starts whenever. If Ryan Fitzpatrick starts, it just means he’s the better quarterback at the moment, but I wouldn’t start him for too long. The team needs to see what they have in Rosen and decide whether or not they are taking a quarterback in the first round next year or not.

Will Dolphins have an actual quarterback battle?

The Dolphins could have a quarterback battle, but there seems to be an obvious choice for the future of the franchise.

Dolphins Running Backs

Mark Walton declines to address arrests at Dolphins camp | Miami Herald

Former University of Miami running back Mark Walton, arrested three times the last three months, declined to address his legal troubles after a Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp practice. Walton is trying out for the Dolphins.

AC In The AM: Return Of The Fullback | Meet Chandler Cox

This is no misprint. The Miami Dolphins actually have a fullback on their roster.

Miami Dolphins rookie fullback Chandler Cox will turn your world upside down - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins rookie Chandler Cox embodies a lot of things Brian Flores says he loves about football

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dave DeGuglielmo returns to Miami Dolphins as analyst helping OL - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DeGuglielmo, who built the Colts' offensive line into one of the league's best last season, is back in Davie as Dolphins try to rebuild OL.

Dolphins aim to be ‘tough, physical’ and drafted accordingly | Miami Herald

Michael Deiter is big, strong and smart. But the Dolphins drafted him in large part for his ability to do what a growing number of collegiate lineman either can’t or won’t.

Dolphins Offseason

The Rundown: Scouting Staff Breaks Down Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The Dolphins announced their class of undrafted rookie free agents, and it includes three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, three cornerbacks, two wide receivers, two linebackers, one running back, one tight end, one safety and one long-snapper.

Miami Dolphins News 5/11/19: Dolphins Begin Rookie Minicamp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins sign Barron, Summers, Walton after tryouts - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday the signing of three players from their tryouts during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend. Joining the team are center Kirk Barron, cornerback Jamar...

The Miami Dolphins are doing some good things - The Phinsider

Hello fellow DolFans. I’m back with all the fan reactions, tidbits, and Twitters news that filled my newsfeed over the past week as related to our Miami Dolphins. It’s off-season and the Draft has...

