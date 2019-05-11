The Splash Zone 5/11/19: Dolphins Begin Rookie Minicamp

The rookies hit the field yesterday for the first time as Miami Dolphins. Coaches were finally able to put the rookies through some drills and see how they could handle the Miami heat. All eyes will be on the players the Dolphins drafted, but a handful of UDFA’s could end up making this team as the Dolphins look to get younger.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

I Said It: Brian Flores On Dolphins Rookies

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of practice at rookie minicamp Friday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins want to extend Laremy Tunsil’s contract | Miami Herald

News and notes on the Miami Dolphins plan for contract talks with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, why Xavien Howard is so valuable and what the Dolphins think of Jordan Mills and the looming competition at right tackle.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins won’t try to change ‘energetic’ Christian Wilkins | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores insisted Friday that he will let Christian Wilkins, the team’s first-round pick, be himself. ‘I think he has a great personality.’

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard’s evolution from Houston's Fifth Ward to Miami Dolphins - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was able to escape his high-crime neighborhood. His sister did not.

Miami Dolphins: Why Brian Flores wanted Xavien Howard around long-term - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — When Dolphins coach Brian Flores sat down and watched every snap of Xavien Howard's 2018 season, he was impressed.Like really, really impressed."He's got good length," Flores said Friday. "He's got good strength at the line of scrimmage. He's got really good ball skills.

Dolphins Rookie Minicamp

Top News: Rookie Minicamp Places Emphasis On Fundamentals

A total of 50 players took the field Friday when the Dolphins conducted their first practice of rookie minicamp.

