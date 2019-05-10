The Splash Zone 5/10/19: Dolphins Add Jordan Mills To Offensive Line

The Dolphins added another meat shield to their offensive line with the addition of Jordan Mills. The newest Dolphin will likely start at right tackle for the team and was pretty much average as a starter in Buffalo. The Dolphins can freely add some veteran free agents now, as these move will not affect the team’s compensatory picks.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Sources: Dolphins sign tackle Mills to $3M deal

The Dolphins have signed tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year, $3 million contract, league sources tell ESPN.

Dolphins Offense

Andy Cohen: Chad O’Shea’s Journey Comes Full Circle

As a kid, his father was the head trainer for the University of Miami football team so you could often find Chad O’Shea playing catch in the Orange Bowl parking lot. Nothing real organized. Just some quick patterns and a few deep spirals before the real action took place inside the stadium.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

This former UCLA coach believes Josh Rosen will mesh with Miami Dolphins coaches, offense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Jedd Fisch was Josh Rosen's offensive coordinator and interim head coach at UCLA

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins' backfield will be more than the Kenyan Drake show in 2019 - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Second-year player Kalen Ballage plans to compete for playing time in coordinator Chad O'Shea's offense, which will feature more of the running backs.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins adds balance, positional versatility to Dolphins’ defense | NFL Draft news and analysis | Pro Football Focus

The Miami Dolphins made a quality investment in their trenches with first-round pick Christian Wilkins.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins reportedly make Xavien Howard the NFL's highest-paid corner with five-year extension - CBSSports.com

Howard developed into a lockdown cornerback in 2018

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins sign 18 college free agents

The Dolphins signed 18 undrafted college free agents, the team announced Thursday. Center Ryan Anderson, guard Shaq Calhoun, long snapper Wesley Farnsworth, linebacker Terrill Hanks, defensive back Montre Hartage, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, cornerback Tyler Horton, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/9/19: Dolphins Begin Rookie Minicamp This Weekend - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio: Walter Mitchell, Revenge of the Birds Talks Josh Rosen - The Phinsider

Tune in and subscribe while you’re here! Exclamation points!

Miami Dolphins sign offensive tackle Jordan Mills - The Phinsider

Can he be the starting right tackle in Miami?

Dolphins make Xavien Howard highest paid CB with new contract - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension that will make the Pro Bowler the highest paid cornerback in the league, according to various media reports. The...