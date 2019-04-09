The Splash Zone 4/9/19: Dolphins Add Ricardo Louis

The Dolphins have added a new face to their wide receiver room as the team added Ricardo Louis yesterday. Louis was a fourth round pick by the Browns in 2016 and was waived last week by the team. He missed all of last season with a neck injury and by signing him, it must mean he is at or near 100%. He has some upside but if he were to make the team he’d have to be a contributor on special teams.

Ricardo Louis lands in Miami – ProFootballTalk

Former Cleveland receiver Ricardo Louis missed all of the 2018 season with a neck injury. He'll continue his career in Miami. Per a league source, Louis has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Louis, who turned 25 last month, as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016.

Brian Flores

Kenyan Drake on Brian Flores: People are already ready to run through a wall for him – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was able to start working with the team's players when the offseason program got underway last week and he's made a strong early impression on some of the team's players.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kenny Stills: Thoughts I’d be out in Miami “came across my mind” – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have spent the offseason clearing out many veteran members of the team as they work to rebuild a roster that fell short in the standings the last couple of years.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Brazilian Standout DT Durval Queiroz Neto Allocated To Dolphins

The Dolphins have had success with foreign players in the past, whether it was England native Jay Ajayi or Cyprus-born kicker Garo Yepremian — not to mention former Canadian Football League star Cameron Wake — and they’re hoping for another success story with Durval Queiroz Neto.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

