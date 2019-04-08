The Splash Zone 4/8/19: Brian Flores Leaves Good First Impression

Brian Flores has been with the team for two months now and was know for being a straightforward coach. Flores has gotten the chance to meet with players currently on the roster and the players have nothing but great things to say about him. As Dolphins fans, we can only hope Flores can become that coach to lead the team to the promised land.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Saturday, while addressing a crowd at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, that his mother Maria passed away from cancer on March 2.'ll share a personal story also," Flores said. "My Mom, she battled cancer for the last three years. And five weeks ago today she passed away.

