The Splash Zone 4/6/19: Dolphins Met With Daniel Jones

The Dolphins may or may not take a quarterback this year, no one is quite sure yet until draft night. But the Dolphins are doing their work on quarterbacks as the team has met with Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray, and maybe Drew Lock will be gone by the time the Dolphins select at 13. If the Dolphins really want him they could take him there, but I just don’t see that happening.

The Broncos aren't the only team that has paid former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones a visit. Jones worked out for the Broncos in Durham, North Carolina this week and three other teams have had similar meetings with Jones.

Josh Rosen, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson aren't likely walking through that door. Here's why.

The NFL will continue this year its tradition of having current and former players announce draft picks, and a former Dolphins Pro Bowl regular and a current member of the roster will be doing the honors.

If the Dolphins stay at 13 in the upcoming NFL Draft, we figure there's at least a 60 percent chance they draft a defensive lineman.Miami will play this season without Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch and William Hayes, and they desperately need pass rushers, especially edge players.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

It’s April, and if you’re a football fan, that means draft season is now officially underway. Although the Miami Dolphins are picking probably seven to nine spots lower than they should be,...

The 2019 NFL Draft is getting closer, kicking off in less than three weeks. While most of the focus is on the first-round prospects, the second day could feature key players being added to a...