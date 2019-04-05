The Splash Zone 4/5/19: Dolphins Have The Resources To Get Their Franchise QB

We all know the rumors about the Dolphins and their need at quarterback. We know that they would prefer to find their franchise quarterback in 2020. But what if the Dolphins go bold and decide they like one of the top quarterbacks in this years draft? The team could look to trade some of their picks this year, and perhaps next years, and look to move up and select one of the top quarterbacks. I don’t see the team doing that however and I fully expect them to perhaps trade back or just select the best player available at 13.

Dolphins have resources to draft almost any QB they want | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins can make no excuses about missing out on a franchise quarterback in the 2019 draft because it is their greatest need and they can reach for practically any player not selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton has announced his retirement, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sitton played 11 seasons in the NFL, beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers...