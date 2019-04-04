The Splash Zone 4/4/19: Dolphins Will Look To Add A Ton Of Undrafted Free Agents

The Dolphins currently sit at 58 players on their roster, with the limit being at 90. Between now and training camp, the Dolphins will have to add 32 players to reach that limit. The team currently holds seven picks in this years draft and will have to look to add quite a few undrafted players to fill out their roster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins to sign many undrafted free agents after the draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have fewer players on the roster than their AFC East rivals and don’t have many draft picks so they’ll be filling their training camp roster with undrafted draft picks.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock are wild cards for Dolphins' QB plans - NFL Nation- ESPN

How the Dolphins feel about the prospects could dramatically affect their draft philosophy as they consider whether to wait until 2020 to get a QB.

Dolphins Linebackers

Raekwon's Rise: McMillan Is Healthy & Excited To Work With New Staff

Raekwon McMillan joined his teammates for the start of the offseason program Monday in a much different place than he was at this time last year.

Dolphins Offseason

Mock Draft Roundup | Who Will The Dolphins Select At No. 13?

The Dolphins are one of the most fascinating teams heading into the 2019 NFL draft and thoughts about what they might do in the first round are all over the place, based on national mock drafts.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/3/19: Brian Flores Setting The Foundation - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Dueling Mock Draft: 2 Rounds, 4 Picks, 1 Quarterback for Dolphins - The Phinsider

The 2019 NFL Draft is getting closer, with just over three weeks between now and the first selection being made by the Arizona Cardinals. As the Draft gets closer, mock draft season gets busier,...