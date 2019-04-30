The Splash Zone 4/30/19: Josh Rosen Meets With Miami Media

The Dolphins newest quarterback met with the Miami media yesterday for the first time since has been traded. Josh Rosen was humble with his responses and didn’t throw any shade towards his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. Rosen left a very good impression and still has a lot to prove. Hopefully this change of scenery brings out the best in the young quarterback.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Josh Rosen ready to compete for Fins' starting job - NFL.com

New year, new team, new city, same mindset for Josh Rosen. Following Friday's trade from Arizona to Miami, the second-year signal-caller said he's ready to battle for the Dolphins' starting job.

Josh Rosen on the Cardinals, the Dolphins and Moving On | SI.com

Inside the Cardinals-Dolphins trade maneuvering, and how the enigmatic QB has handled one of the strangest draft experiences in memory.

Humbled Josh Rosen embraces fight for starting job as Miami Dolphins QB - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Quarterback Josh Rosen said he sees himself as the Dolphins’ backup for the time being, looks forward to competing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and already is quite aware that this team has been searching for a franchise quarterback since the retirement of, in his words, “Mr. Marino.”

Josh Rosen: Trade to Miami “felt like I got drafted twice” – ProFootballTalk

Josh Rosen got a call from the Arizona draft room a year ago, when he became the 10th pick. Rosen got a call from the Miami draft room this year, when they traded a second-round and fifth-round pick for him.

Dolphins 2019 Draft

AC In The AM: A Productive & Well-Planned Draft

You’re not going to solve all of your problems or fill all of your needs in one draft.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/29/19: Josh Rosen Has To Earn It - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL power rankings: Post-Draft NFL.com ranking has Miami in league basement - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are projected to be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2019. The Dolphins are rebuilding a franchise that has been band-aid and patched multiple times through multiple coaching...

Grading the Dolphins 2019 draft class - The Phinsider

The Dolphins had one of the most interesting drafts in the NFL, but how does it grade out?

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins projected to take QB first overall - The Phinsider

The 2019 NFL Draft was completed over the weekend, which means mock draft season is over. Well, the 2019 version of mock draft season is complete. There is always time for a 2020 NFL Mock Draft,...

Miami Dolphins draft grades 2019: Rounding up the grades post-NFL Draft - The Phinsider

The 2019 NFL Draft is complete and the Miami Dolphins came away with six rookies selected over the three day process. The Dolphins also added 2018 tenth-overall pick Josh Rosen on Friday with a...

Miami Dolphins could still draft a Quarterback in 2020 NFL Draft - The Phinsider

There’s still hope for the #TankForTua crowd