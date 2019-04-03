The Splash Zone 4/3/19: Brian Flores Setting The Foundation

The Dolphins believe they have finally found their guy in Brian Flores and time will tell if he is the guy or not. Flores got to meet his entire team on Wednesday and was fired up about talking in front of his team. Things may start out rough, but if this rebuild plan works the Dolphins should become a great football team again.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Flores: If foundation’s not right, the house falls down | Miami Herald

On Monday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores had his first opportunity to stand in front of his team and begin enacting change.

Dolphins Defensive Line

2019 NFL Draft: Clemson DL Christian Wilkins may be perfect fit for Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It’s the kind of line NFL prospects are coached to say by their agents. “I’m the kind of guy you want in the locker room,” Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. Except the more you learn about Wilkins, the more you can’t help but wonder if his pitch shouldn’t undergo a slight revision.

Dolphins Offseason

Why these Miami Dolphins are bypassing free agency - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

As part of a strategic rebuild, the Miami Dolphins have signed none of the top 100 NFL free agents, as ranked by NFL.com.This is intentional. This is doing things differently. This is part of a tear down to the studs.Miami has signed six players this offseason, for a total of $25.6 million.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/2/19: No Holdout For Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

