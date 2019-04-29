The Splash Zone 4/29/19: Josh Rosen Has To Earn It

The Dolphins may have struck gold on Friday when they traded for Josh Rosen. The team has been searching for their franchise quarterback for years and Rosen has the talent to become a great player. Brain Flores has stressed about competing and Rosen will have to do just that to win the starting gig over Ryan Fitzpatrick and it honestly won’t surprise me when Rosen opens up the season as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins.

Brian Flores on Josh Rosen: He’s here to compete – ProFootballTalk

New Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen will compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he'll stress competition everywhere on the roster, and that includes the quarterback.

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen thanks Arizona Cardinals fans at Larry Fitzgerald softball game

A day after being traded away by the Cardinals, Rosen was out at Larry Fitzgerald’s Celebrity Softball Game.

Dolphins 2019 Draft

What They're Saying: Dolphins Draft Grades Roundup

Though a draft really can’t fairly be assessed until a few years down the road, that doesn’t stop the flood of draft grades we see in the days right after it wraps up.

