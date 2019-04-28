The Splash Zone 4/28/19: Dolphins 2019 Draft Class

The 2019 NFL Draft has come to a close and the Dolphins have six new draftees along with a handful of undrafted free agents. Time will tell how great or bad this draft class will be but on paper it appears to be a solid draft. Plus the team added Josh Rosen, someone who has the potential to become a franchise quarterback.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins' 2019 draft: Analysis for every pick - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins went with the best player on their board at No. 13 overall with DT Christian Wilkins and addressed their offensive line and backfield.

Dolphins Draft

Inside The Numbers: Day Three Draft Picks

A look at the Dolphins’ four Day 3 picks through a statistical lens:

I Said It: Chris Grier, Brian Flores On 2019 Draft Class

General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media after the Dolphins made their final selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Welcome To Miami: Meet The Dolphins 2019 Draft Class

The Dolphins ended up making six selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, but also added a 2020 second-round pick during the proceedings and acquired quarterback Josh Rosen in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Rosen

AC In The AM: Josh Rosen’s Potential Made Him Attractive

So on Day Two, the Dolphins pulled off a trade for a young quarterback, drafted a versatile offensive lineman and managed to add a second round pick in 2020. A pretty good haul as this rebuild continues.

Miami Dolphins will benefit from Josh Rosen's rookie struggles in Arizona - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins' Josh Rosen will be better as an NFL sophomore. Ask Jared Goff, Mitchell Trubisky

Flores: Rosen has to 'earn' Dolphins' starting job

Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed excitement over the addition of Josh Rosen, but said it would be "unfair" to give him the franchise QB label right off the bat.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolpins UDFA tracker: Rumors and signings of undrafted free agents 2019 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have added six rookies in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those are not the only rookies they will have on their roster, however, as now comes the fun of signing undrafted free agents. Draft...

Miami Dolphins 2019 draft grades: How do you grade Isaiah Prince, 6th-round pick? - The Phinsider

The Dolphins finally added some offensive line depth with the selection of Isaiah Prince. Though he will probably start at right tackle at some point during the season and bookend the line with L...

Miami Dolphins draft results 2019: Isaiah Prince selected in sixth round - The Phinsider

The NFL draft has one more round to go as the sixth round is coming to an end. The Dolphins have added tackle, Isaiah Prince out of Ohio State.

The team needed to add some offensive line depth and...

Miami Dolphins News 4/27/19: Dolphins Trade For Josh Rosen; Draft Michael Deiter - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.