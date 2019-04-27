The Splash Zone 4/27/19: Dolphins Trade For Josh Rosen; Draft Michael Deiter

The Dolphins committed robbery last night as they traded for Josh Rosen during the second round. The Dolphins were set to pick at #48 but traded down with the Saints for the #62 and #202 pick and also acquired a second round pick for next year. Rosen was acquired for the #62 pick and will come in and compete for the starting spot with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

With their third round selection, the Dolphins selected guard, Michael Deiter. He has played multiple positions on the offensive line, but will probably be the starting left guard when the season begins. The Dolphins needed to add some talent along the offensive line and Deiter appears to be a solid selection.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins trade for Rosen, send 60th pick to Arizona | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have a new quarterback. It’s Josh Rosen, the one-time first-rounder acquired by Miami Friday for a second-round pick.

Josh Rosen

Chris Grier: Josh Rosen is a talented guy at a premium position – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins wrapped up lengthy talks with the Cardinals about trading for quarterback Josh Rosen near the end of the second round when they sent the No. 62 pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to Arizona for the 2018 first-round pick.

Miami Dolphins big winners in trade to get quarterback Josh Rosen | Miami Herald

The Dolphins hit big in on Day 1 of the NFL Draft with Clemson’s Christian Wilkins, and followed that up by hitting big on Day 2 with a draft-day trade for Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen.

Josh Rosen trade: Dolphins take advantage of Cardinals bungling leverage | SI.com

It can’t be understated how poorly Arizona handled the situation regarding Josh Rosen, and it cost the team a decent return for the former top-10 pick.

Christian Wilkins

AC In The AM: Christian Wilkins Selection Makes So Much Sense

The Dolphins’ defensive line just got a whole lot better.

I Said It: Chris Grier On First-Round Pick Christian Wilkins

General Manager Chris Grier addressed the media after the selection of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

What They're Saying: National Media Grades Christian Wilkins Selection

Here was some of the analysis on the Dolphins selection of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Where applicable, grades for the pick are included.

Andy Cohen: 'Polished' Christian Wilkins Impresses On Day One

“This is the best decision you ever made.”

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/26/19: Dolphins Select Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Best players available in round 2 NFL Draft 2019 - The Phinsider

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and there were some surprises in the first set of 32 picks made. Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, who was projected by many to be a...

Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Rounds 2 & 3 - The Phinsider

Round 2

33. Arizona – Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

34. Indianapolis - Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

35. Oakland – Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

36. San Francisco – Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

37....

NFL Draft Grades 2019: How the web grades Miami Dolphins pick Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

With the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle, Clemson. That was the announcement made last night as the first round of the Draft...

What do defensive line techniques mean? What is a 3-technique and where does he play? - The Phinsider

We all watch the game, we all know the terms, but do we really understand what it all means? Today, we look at the defensive line, and what is meant by a gap technique.

Josh Rosen traded to Dolphins during NFL Draft - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have traded for quarterback Josh Rosen, acquiring the Arizona Cardinals’ 2018 tenth-overall draft choice. The move comes a day after Arizona selected quarterback Kyler Murray...

Miami Dolphins 2019 draft grades: How do you grade Michael Deiter 3rd-round pick? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins added Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The move should give the Dolphins depth along the offensive line as well as a player...

NFL Draft 2019 results: Miami adds Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin in third round - The Phinsider

The second round of the 2019 NFL Draft featured the Miami Dolphins trading their pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen. As they now come back in the third round, the team is back...