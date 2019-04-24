The Splash Zone 4/24/19: Dolphins Among Teams Showing Most Interest In Dwayne Haskins

The NFL Draft begins this Thursday and Dwayne Haskins will be a first rounder but no on is quite sure where he is going yet. Haskins did an interview on Monday and mentioned five teams that showed a lot of interest in him. Among those teams was the Miami Dolphins who are in need of a franchise quarterback. I doubt he makes it to Miami at 13, but stranger things have happened.

Five teams have shown the most interest in Dwayne Haskins – ProFootballTalk

On Thursday night, Dwayne Haskins will become only the third Ohio State quarterback to be selected in the first round, barring something incredibly unexpected. In a Monday interview with #PFTPM, Haskins outlined the teams that have shown interest in him. "A lot of teams," Haskins said.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock living at home with parents – ProFootballTalk

There are plenty of Dolphins who should be renting rather than buying this season. But quarterback Jake Rudock is doing them one better — by living with his parents while he goes through his first offseason with his hometown team.

