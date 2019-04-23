The Splash Zone 4/23/19: Dolphins Showing Interest In Josh Rosen

We know the Dolphins are going to be looking for a young quarterback to groom into their franchise. Many speculate that the team will wait until next year’s draft to address that need. But there is one wildcard, that the team could acquire this year and it all depends on what the Arizona Cardinals do with the first pick. If the Cardinals take Kyler Murray, that means they will have to shop Josh Rosen as the kid wants to be a starter somewhere. It appears the Dolphins have been doing their due diligence on the quarterback and anything could happen.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Could Josh Rosen trade come at cost Dolphins couldn't pass up? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins need a quarterback. Could Josh Rosen be a smart acquisition?

Dolphins Offseason

NFL Draft: Joe Schad 2019 Mock Draft 2.0 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

If the Dolphins could land a franchise quarterback, they'd love that. If they could land a dominant defensive lineman, they'd love that.If they can land a stud right tackle, they'd like that. If they can move back from 13 and pick up more draft assets, they'd like that.

